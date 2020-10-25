SCHP: Two killed in collision on US-176 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have died following a collision on US-176 in Orangeburg County.
The collision occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Officials say a 2010 Nissan Maxima was traveling west ran off the right side of the road, corrected, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was transported from the scene to Regional Medical Center.
The two passengers in the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities are unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
