SCHP: Passenger killed in single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Rd

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road.
The accident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on October 24.
Officials say a 2012 Chevy Cruze was traveling west on Lakeshore Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
