SCHP investigating fatal collision on Cabin Rd in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on Cabin Road near Heritage Hall Road.
The collision occurred on October 24th shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Officials say a 2007 Chevrolet Pickup Truck was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, hit a driveway culvert, and struck a tree.
The driver of the truck was taken to Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg then transported to Prisma Health Richland Hosptial. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
