New study ranks the top 10 colleges and universities in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the first “early decision” college application deadline approaching on November 1st, a new WalletHub study ranks the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina.
The study comes from a full report of 2021′s College and University Rankings.
WalletHub based the rankings on factors like admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
The study says Clemson University ranked number one in South Carolina, followed by Wofford College and Furman University in second and third place.
WalletHub’s Top 10 Colleges and Universities in South Carolina are ranked below:
- Clemson University
- Wofford College
- Furman University
- University of South Carolina
- Southern Wesleyan University
- North Greenville University
- Presbyterian College
- The Citadel
- Columbia International University
- Charleston Southern University
There are 61 colleges and universities in South Carolina in total, says Cappex, a college decision headquarters company.
The WalletHub study reports Clemson University, ranked number one in South Carolina, ranks 105 nationally.
