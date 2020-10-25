Jeepers and boaters for President Trump rally ahead of Election Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fresh off of the final presidential debate of 2020, two groups supporting President Donald Trump gathered for a rally in South Mississippi.
“God bless American and God bless Donald J. Trump,” Chris Saxon said. “All the patriots out here, the Jeeps, the flags, the shirts.”
Both the jeepers and the boaters for President Trump held parades, with a crowd of vessels in the water and nearly 600 vehicles driving down Highway 90.
Jeepers for Trump Group Organizer Brandon Webb said, “We did a decal to kind of count people and that count was up to 462 at the last look I had.”
However, Webb said spectators in Pass Christian counted 547 vehicles, with more added along the way as the caravan drove through Gulfport and Biloxi.
The focus of both events was to sway any undecided voters ahead of November 3.
“It’s overwhelming to see this kind of support right now," Harold Wagner said. "They have come in full support today.”
While organizers hoped the events aided the President’s campaign, it also brought in much-needed traffic to businesses across South Mississippi.
“Our turnout was phenomenal,” Webb said.
The crowds consisted of people who live close and out of towners.
“We had people coming from Texas, Louisiana, Florida Alabama," Webb said. "We got folks from Georgia.”
They all stayed, dined and shopped at nearby places following the rally.
“It’s a great group of folks that come from everywhere to support the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Webb said.
While tensions are high leading up to the polls, participants were simply glad to support their candidate in a creative way.
“Whoever wins, wins," Wagner said. Whatever the people vote for. We just hope it’s Trump.”
The funds that the Jeepers for Trump made at their parade will be donated to the non-profit Extra Table, which helps supply Mississippi food pantries and soup kitchens.
