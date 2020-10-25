FIRST ALERT - Rain chances will decrease today, and we are watching Zeta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Wet and soggy weather will continue for the beginning of your Sunday
-Some clearing is expected by early afternoon
-Dry weather is expected Monday, with rain chances returning Tuesday
-Temperatures are expected in the 70s for a few days, before the 80s return to end the week
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The wet and soggy weather will continue on and off on your Sunday. A cold front is crossing the area and it will take most of the day before all the moisture associated with the front will clear out of the area. Overnight and into Monday there will be areas of fog.
Monday remains dry at this time as high pressure builds into the area.
Rain Chances return Tuesday and continue until the end of the week.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Hurricane Epsilon continues to spin over the Northern Atlantic Ocean. The system will continue to push into the Northern Atlantic and is no threat to land at this time.
We are also tracking Tropical Storm Zeta that just formed south of Cuba. The storm is nearly stationary but is expected to move over Cancun, Mexico and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. The current forecast track shows a landfall on the Louisiana coast late next week.
