FIRST ALERT DAY posted for Thursday because of Zeta’s remnants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got drizzle and some fog this morning, then mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Get ready for some wind and rain with the remnants of Zeta arriving Thursday into Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Fog and drizzle this morning, then clouds by this afternoon.
-Mostly sunny skies and near 80 for Tuesday.
-Few showers possible Wednesday with upper 70s.
-Thursday is an alert day as remnants of Zeta move in bringing gusty winds and the potential of severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A back door cold front has moved through the region and is bringing drizzle and patchy fog to the region this morning. By this afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday high pressure builds over the region and that keeps us dry with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach 80.
Wednesday cloud start to build as Zeta pushes north and east. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. The chance of rain is right around 30% by the late afternoon.
Thursday the wind picks up out of the southwest at 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. The chance of rain goes up to 70%. There’s a chance of severe weather by the afternoon with gusty thunderstorms the main threat. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
Overnight into Friday morning the chance of rain and thunder is around 80%. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach 70 by Friday afternoon. Much cooler air filters in behind the low (zeta).
Halloween will be cool and dry. Morning lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the low 60s.
We are also tracking Tropical Storm Zeta The storm is nearly stationary but is expected to move over Cancun, Mexico and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by later this evening. The current forecast track shows a landfall on the Louisiana coast late next week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of some showers. Highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Highs near 79.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy with a 70% chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of early morning showers. Highs near 70.
HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny and cool. Morning lows near 49 and highs reach the low 60s!
