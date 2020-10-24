SCHP: 1 killed in two-vehicle collision on I-77 near mile marker 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision that occurred on I-77 near mile marker 10.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m., a GMC Acadia was traveling northbound on I-77 when it ran off the road and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop in the roadway. The driver then exited the vehicle.
The driver of the GMC Acadia was then struck by their vehicle after it was hit by Kenworth Box Truck.
The driver of the GMC Acadia was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Kenworth Box Truck was no injured.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
