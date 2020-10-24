SCHP investigating fatal collision on US-321 in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist on US-321.
The accident occurred on October 23 shortly before 11 p.m.
Officials say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when collided with a Harvey Davidson Motorcycle while attempting to turn left onto Bonnet Road.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported from the scene to Reginal Medical Center for injuries sustained in the collision. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.