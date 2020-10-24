SC divers carve pumpkins underwater for cancer research

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people from across South Carolina headed to Dreher Island State Park Saturday morning to carve pumpkins for cancer research.
The sixth annual Larry Ogburn Memorial—Carve for a Cure Fundraiser wasn’t your typical pumpkin carving event. Certified divers from across South Carolina took their pumpkins underwater to show off the sport and their creativity. "It’s definitely a challenge for these divers to carve underwater, said organizer Andy Ogburn. “The buoncy is a different factor, and the pumpkins tend to float.”
The Lake Murray water visibility was low, but these divers got creative, carving everything from Baby Yoda to an angler fish. WIS reporter, Caroline Coleburn, was the judge of the event.
Ogburn says the day is all about having fun and raising money to help those battling cancer. “My dad had cancer, and he passed away five years ago,” Ogburn explained. “It was pretty touching the following year when the group came to me and said we’re going to do this and make it a memorial to your father. So, this is kind of a special day for him today.”
These divers are part of a close-knit community, and they say anyone can learn to dive, no matter your age or size.
This year’s event raised nearly $3,000 for the SCOA Cares Foundation.
