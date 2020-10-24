Lexington Co. Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision on Platt Springs Rd

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision on Platt Springs Road.
The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Galen Manapat, 73, was traveling east on Platt Springs Road when he struck a Kia Optima that was turning onto Mclee Road.
Manapat was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Kia Optima was transported from the scene to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
