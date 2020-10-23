TROPICS: Keeping a close eye on Invest 95L in the tropics; system could become a tropical depression

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on some activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Invest 95L is currently located near western Cuba.
- The area of low pressure has a high chance of development into a tropical depression in the next couple of days.
- The system could drift into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
- A few forecast models track the storm through the Gulf and toward the southeast U.S.
- The next letter in the Greek Alphabet is Zeta.
First Alert Weather Story:
Invest 95L is a system that is worth watching. It is currently located near western Cuba.
The National Hurricane Center has given this area of low pressure a high chance of development in the next two to five days to become a tropical depression.
The system could drift into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, then head toward Florida. However, there remains a lot of uncertainty with the system’s track.
A few forecast models, in fact, track the storm through the Gulf of Mexico and toward the southeast U.S. in the next few days. Some of that moisture could move into our area, but there are several days to track this system.
