Sheriff: Wanted armed robber found hiding at home threatens to kill deputy

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a wanted armed robber who is accused of threatening to kill a deputy after the suspect was located at an Orangeburg County home.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Nathaniel Robinson has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime and threatening the life of a public official.
“This is another individual who needed to be taken off the streets,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He robbed and shot a man and then when he’s arrested, threatens my deputy.”
On Thursday at 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to call for a child custody dispute.
“Deputies made contact with Williams, said to be the father involved in the incident, and who agreed would to meet them at the incident location on Marshall Street,” OCSO officials said.
While en route, deputies were informed Williams had an attempted murder and armed robbery warrants on him. When deputies arrived they were told by the children’s mother that Williams was not at that location.
“However, Williams was found hiding in a closet after the homeowner gave permission for the deputes to enter,” the sheriff’s office said.
A report states that Williams fought the deputies briefly before being subdued, at which time he said he would kill one of the deputies.
His attempted murder and robbery charges stem from an April 24 altercation with a man on Aultman Street. According to investigators, Williams fired a shotgun multiple times at the victim who was fleeing after Williams stole cash from him.
He faces up to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder charge alone.
