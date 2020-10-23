Important absentee voting deadlines for SC coming up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials want to remind citizens that the deadlines for absentee voting are fast approaching.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on October 24.
The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. on November 2.
If you have requested and not received your absentee ballot application or have returned your application and not received your ballot, you may call the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 803-576-2240 803-576-2246 to check the status.
You can also visit scvotes.gov and click “Check My Absentee Ballot” to check the status.
