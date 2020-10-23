Myles Brennan out for South Carolina game; TJ Finley will start at QB

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Multiple sources tell FOX 8 Sports that Myles Brennan’s partially torn oblique muscle will keep him out of Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Ponchatoula alum TJ Finley will start at quarterback for LSU.
Finley is a 2020 signee of the Tigers. He’s been competing with Max Johhnson, another 2020 signee, for the starting spot in Brennan’s absence.
Coach Orgeron throughout the week said if Brennan couldn’t go, Finley and Johnson would both see playing time on Saturday.
