Molina Healthcare hosts drive-thru baby shower for new, expecting moms in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, with the help of Prisma Health and Midlands Healthy Start, is hosting a drive-thru baby shower for new and expecting mothers in Columbia.
At the shower, Molina and its partners will give out 100 bag filled with baby essentials, along with educational materials on prenatal and postnatal health topics.
The event is free and open to the public. Resources will be given on a first-come first-serve basis while supplies last.
The baby shower will take place Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium located at 1920 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.
Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, attendees can safely stay in their cars and they will be assisted by a staff member wearing personal protective equipment.
