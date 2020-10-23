Meth, marijuana seized in Kershaw Co. traffic stop

Meth, marijuana seized in Kershaw Co. traffic stop
Meth, marijuana seized in Kershaw Co. traffic stop (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene | October 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 6:01 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has seized various drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Officials say the traffic stop took place on Liberty Hill Road.

The driver was found to be in possession of 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1 pound of marijuana, oxycodone, and ecstasy pills.

They were arrested and have been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

The suspect is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.