Harrison to host drive-in concert featuring Common, Charlamagne tha God

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jamie Harrison will be hosting a drive-in concert at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College.
The event will take place on Monday, October 26.
The concert will feature a performance by award-winning rapper Common and speeches from special guests. Charleston native Charlamagne tha God will emcee the socially-distanced event.
Harrison says the motivation behind the event is to motivate supporters to get out and vote.
The concert is first-come, first-served and attendance will be capped when the venue is at capacity.
There will be a limit of 4 people per car, and face masks are required for each person.
To RSVP for this event, email press@jaimeharrison.com.
