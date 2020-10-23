Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Rosemary

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 23, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 7:03 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Rosemary. She is a vivacious 8 year-old lady looking for a second chance at a forever home!

Her owners could no longer afford to care for a dog and had to make the difficult decision to surrender her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she can find a great family and live her best life! Rosemary is very affectionate and exceptional at giving kisses! She loves to play ball and snuggle too.

Thanks to a grant from the ASPCA, Pawmetto Lifeline will be holding the “Subaru Loves Pets” reduced-fee adoption special this Saturday from 12-6 in partnership and enthusiastic support from McDaniels Subaru of Columbia.

All adoption fees for dogs that are over 25 lbs and over 6 months of age are $100 off.  All cat and kitten adoption fees are $50 off.

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”

Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Coco Chanel!

