Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Rosemary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Rosemary. She is a vivacious 8 year-old lady looking for a second chance at a forever home!
Her owners could no longer afford to care for a dog and had to make the difficult decision to surrender her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she can find a great family and live her best life! Rosemary is very affectionate and exceptional at giving kisses! She loves to play ball and snuggle too.
Thanks to a grant from the ASPCA, Pawmetto Lifeline will be holding the “Subaru Loves Pets” reduced-fee adoption special this Saturday from 12-6 in partnership and enthusiastic support from McDaniels Subaru of Columbia.
All adoption fees for dogs that are over 25 lbs and over 6 months of age are $100 off. All cat and kitten adoption fees are $50 off.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
