First Alert Forecast: Tracking some rain for your weekend, also watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some rain for your weekend. We’re also watching some activity in the tropics that we need to pay attention to.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly/mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog overnight. A stray shower is not out of the question early. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
· A cold front approaches the area Saturday into Sunday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances. We’re not expecting a washout though.
· Rain chances are around 30% Saturday and around 40% for Sunday. Isolated storms are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and the upper 70s by Sunday.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 70s Monday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
· Much cooler weather moves in by Halloween. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. We also can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle early (10-20% chance). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
We’re not expecting a washout for your weekend, but prepare for a few showers.
A cold front will approach the area Saturday into Sunday, We’re not expecting much rain from it, but let’s be weather aware.
For Saturday, we’ll see some patchy fog to start. Then, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some late day showers are possible as the cold front moves in. An isolated storm is possible. At this time, rain chances are around 20-30% for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
On Sunday, the front will pass through the area, giving way to a few more scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm. Rain chances are around 40% Sunday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
On Monday, highs will cool into the upper 70s with a few clouds around. Then, highs will rebound into the low to mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Much cooler weather moves in late next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Halloween afternoon.
We’re watching the tropics. Hurricane Epsilon continues to spin over the Atlantic Ocean. The system will create a few more problems for Bermuda over the next couple of days. However, we’ll also see a few problems along our immediate coast because of persistent swell from Epsilon, meaning we’ll have a heightened threat of rip currents at the beach for the next few days.
Also, we’re tracking an area of low pressure near Cuba that has a good chance of developing into a named system over the next few days. Right now, it’s called Invest 95-L. The storm is expected to drift toward western Cuba and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next couple of days. We’ll need to watch this closely for any potential U.S. impact.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Stray Shower Early (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (20-30%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.