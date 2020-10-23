First Alert Forecast: More warm weather and some showers for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ll see more warm weather ahead along with a rain chance Sunday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance of a shower (20% chance). Highs will be warm, reaching the lower 80s.
· Saturday looks mostly sunny with just a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the low 80s.
· A weak cold front approaches the area Saturday Night into Sunday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances (30-40%). Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 70s Monday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.
· There’s a 40% chance of rain Thursday into Friday.
· Much cooler weather moves in by Halloween. Highs will be in the 60s.
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
Is it fall? Because it sure doesn’t feel like it! Summer-like temperatures continue today and into next week. Expect low 80s today and some humidity, with the heat and humidity comes a 20% chance of some isolated showers by the afternoon. The same can be said for Saturday. A weak high pressure system moves over the area Saturday bringing mostly sunny skies.
A cold front weakens and eventually washes out over the region Saturday night into Sunday. This brings a 40% chance of rain overnight and into Sunday as well. Temps cool off under more clouds Sunday. Highs are in the upper 70s.
Monday has a few clouds in the morning and then more sun by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
We are warming back up Tuesday and Wednesday with mid 80s for highs and low to mid 60s for lows. Expect a 20% chance of showers both days.
The chance of rain goes up to 40% Thursday and Friday. Expect a low coming out of Louisiana to bring us the chance of rain. After the front from that low passes our temperatures cool off for Halloween Weekend! Expect mid 70s on Friday and low 70s by Halloween. Halloween, by the way looks dry with mostly sunny skies!
We’re watching the tropics. Hurricane Epsilon continues to spin over the Atlantic Ocean. It will track closer to Bermuda and cause problems there. However, we’ll also see a few problems along our immediate coast because of persistent swell from Epsilon, meaning we’ll have a heightened threat of rip currents at the beach for the next few days.
Also, we’re tracking an area of low pressure near Cuba that has a 40% chance of development.
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (20-30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Cloudy. Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
