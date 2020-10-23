Columbia man convicted in connection with 2019 drug, firearms case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been convicted in a federal court in connection with drug and firearm charges from 2019.
Kenyada Jaqu, 45, has been charged with for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of firearms, and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
“This office has not rested in its efforts to protect the people of South Carolina, to uphold the rule of law, and to vigorously prosecute lifelong criminals like Mr. Jaqu. This work will not stop,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “I commend our team’s success, which would not have been possible without the diligent work of the DEA and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.”
Officials say on March 11, 2019, Jaqu was a passenger in a car stopped by a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found several suspected controlled substances.
Later that day, law enforcement searched a hotel room and a residence associated with Jaqu and they found two firearms, more suspected controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.
An additional investigation revealed that Jaqu’s drug trafficking activities can be traced back to 2015. Federal law prohibits Jaqu from possessing firearms due to prior state felony convictions for attempted strong-arm robbery, distribution of heroin, and possession of heroin.
Jaqu faces at least fifteen years in federal prison.
The case was investigated by the DEA and Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Jason Peavy of the Columbia office and Katherine Flynn of the Florence office are prosecuting the case.
