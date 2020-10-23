Breast Cancer Awareness walks go virtual, Midlands survivor says disease not always a death sentence

“Make sure you do those self-exams because sometimes the mammograms don’t pick it up. Things can happen that are not seen, sometimes. So, it’s important to know your body. It’s important to know when there are changes,” said Gopp, who also wants people to recognize that, “A cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence, always, that you can go on living and live an incredible life and even do incredible things as a result of that diagnosis.”