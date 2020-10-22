VoteAmerica to distribute voter safety kits at Claflin University, spends $900k to support HBCU student voters

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - VoteAmerica is working to support students at historically black colleges and universities by spending $900,000 and giving away 1,600 voter safety kits in an effort to assist them in the upcoming election.
VoteAmerica is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on voter registration, voter turnout and voter protection. The organization is focused on reaching out to young people, Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) and unmarried women under 50 in an effort to expand the electorate.
These groups are critical to the upcoming election.
VoteAmerica will being giving out voter safety kits Thursday, Oct. 22 at Claflin University beginning at 10 a.m.
