Sumter County man wanted on attempted murder charge

SUMTER , S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that injured another man in Sumter.
An arrest warrant for attempted murder and other charges has been issued for 23-year-old Michael Lucas.
Police say Lucas shot a 29-year-old acquaintance outside of a home on Pinson Street in Sumter. The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was treated at the hospital and released.
While Lucas has been named a suspect, police are still working to track him down.
Officers say Lucas' last known address was on Boise Lewis Road in Gable, South Carolina -- about 20 miles from Sumter.
He’s described as 5-feet 11-inches tall and about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Lucas or knows where he is should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips can also be submitted on P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Police say a cash reward may be available for information leading to Lucas' arrest.
