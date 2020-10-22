SCDNR encourages sea turtle nesting season despite challenges

“Jerry Tupacz and Billy Shaw under the leadership of and alongside Sarah Dawsey continued to make miracles happen out at Cape Romain with the sea turtle project this year despite budget and staffing shortfalls, coupled with the additional challenges of 2020,” Pate said. “These folks have an unwavering drive and focused mindset to get the business at hand done regardless of difficulties laid before them. The Refuge is a special and important area for sea turtles in the Northern Recovery Unit and we are indebted to them for their efforts.”