SC State releases spring football schedule

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference revealed the conference’s composite football schedule for the spring.
The league opted to suspend fall sports due to COVID-19. However, teams will begin play on February 20. MEAC teams will be split up into two divisions. The divisions are displayed below:
Northern Division
- Delaware State
- Howard
- Morgan State
- Norfolk State
Southern Division
- Bethune-Cookman
- Florida A&M
- North Carolina A&T
- North Carolina Central
- South Carolina State
The Northern Division teams will play each other twice while the Southern Division teams will have two teams play twice and two teams play once.
Below is SC State’s full schedule:
Feb. 20 - vs. Florida A&M
Feb. 27 - at NC Central
March 6 - vs. NC A&T
March 13 - at Florida A&M
March 20 - Open
March 27 - at Bethune-Cookman
April 3 - vs. NC Central
April 10 - Open
The MEAC Championship game will take place on April 17.
