Richland One school board candidates frustrated with Democratic mailer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School board elections in South Carolina are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not affiliate with a political party on the ballot.
Despite that, a recent piece of mail that appears to have been sent by the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) endorses three candidates running for the Richland One school board.
Candidates on that piece of mail, and ones who are not, reached out to WIS about the issue, which could be a violation of election law.
Jay Parmley, the executive director of SCDP, said the mailer in question was not approved by the party.
He says they are working to determine “who is responsible for the unauthorized use of our mail permit.”
Here’s his full statement:
"Late Wednesday we were made aware of a piece of mail that went to voters in Richland County featuring Democratic nominees up and down the ballot including candidates for the non-partisan office of school board. This piece of mail had the South Carolina Democratic Party’s return address and postal permit number.
"Every piece of political mail authorized by the South Carolina Democratic Party is reviewed by two individuals and final approval is granted by myself. The mail piece in question was not approved by any person in our political mail approval process. The South Carolina Democratic Party did not deposit funding into our bulk mail account for this piece of mail.
"We have referred this issue to the US Postal Service in order to determine who is responsible for the unauthorized use of our mail permit. The South Carolina Democratic Party takes both US Postal Service and Federal Election Commission regulations very seriously.
“The South Carolina Democratic Party has not endorsed any non-partisan candidates for office across South Carolina in the 2020 election cycle.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.