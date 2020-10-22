Politics Explained: Polling in the race between Graham, Harrison for US Senate

“I think it’s Black voters especially that have not been turning out in such high margins,” she said when asked what the key group is to watch in these last few days of the race. “But if they turn out in 2008 levels, which now that you have an African American candidate that I think whose story appeals to very much of these people, I think Harrison also has the ability to appeal to suburban voters and I think suburban voters in particular suburban women can be very key to this.”