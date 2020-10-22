Politics Explained: Polling in the race between Graham, Harrison for US Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, a new poll found Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison leading Sen. Lindsey Graham in the race for the U.S. Senate by two points.
According to the Morning Consult poll conducted from October 11-20, 47% of likely S.C. voters said they’d vote for Harrison and 45% said they’d vote for Graham. However, political analysts believe this does not show a major shift in the race.
“Virtually every poll we have seen in the past few weeks has had this race in the margin of error,” said Jessica Taylor, who serves as the Senate and Governors Editor for the Cook Political Report.
The margin of error is how much pollsters think the poll could vary around the reported topline number.
For example, a poll with a margin of error of 3.5% could find support for the candidate is 3.5 points higher than reported or 3.5 points lower.
Taylor noted most recent polls except for one have all had statistically similar results.
She explained a recent poll from Siena College and The New York Times found Graham with a six-point lead, but she thinks that poll may not be indicative of a noteworthy Graham lead.
“When you dig into it, there were still a good amount bit of undecideds and undecided African American voters. And perhaps undersampled African American voters, too, that Harrison is really working hard to turn out. So, if [Harrison} can get those to higher levels, I think that poll might have been a little overstating Graham,” she explained.
Taylor also said in most of the polls in this race, President Trump is running ahead of Sen. Graham in South Carolina.
In the latest Morning Consult poll, Donald Trump has 51% support in South Carolina and Joe Biden has 45% support.
Taylor said this difference in support among these two Republicans is possibly because of Graham’s statements since President Trump emerged as a candidate in 2016.
“His evolution from Trump critic to Trump ally has not fully convinced everyone in the state...Conservatives still don’t really believe he’s with Trump. In turn, he has sort of angered Independents and conservative Democrats he used to get, and this year, they have a viable alternative to him,” she said.
Former Graham voters looking for another option and a strong turnout among minority voters is the formula Taylor said can put Harrison in a good position to win the race.
“I think it’s Black voters especially that have not been turning out in such high margins,” she said when asked what the key group is to watch in these last few days of the race. “But if they turn out in 2008 levels, which now that you have an African American candidate that I think whose story appeals to very much of these people, I think Harrison also has the ability to appeal to suburban voters and I think suburban voters in particular suburban women can be very key to this.”
Taylor also said Graham’s campaign is working to make sure Republicans, conservatives, and supporters of the president all vote for the senator. She said the campaign is looking to the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as a way to rally support for Graham among conservatives.
In the final stretch of the race, Taylor said outside groups are now getting involved in the race to assist Graham.
She found, despite Harrison having raised more in the previous quarters than Graham, these groups are starting to outspend Harrison’s campaign on the air.
“This is a major race and its one that was really never supposed to be competitive really, so the fact that you have a Democrat just within the margin of error of just within the polls of South Carolina is something we haven’t seen in generations really,” she said.
