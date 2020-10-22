My Take: Be prepared to vote, however you cast your ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on.
We are now less than two weeks away from election day and right now many of you still have questions about receiving your ballot.
If you have yet to receive your absentee ballot, here’s why -- the high number of absentee voters is causing some delays.
In fact, when it comes to voting in South Carolina, we are breaking records.
So far, more than 600,000 ballots have been returned compared to just over 500,000 in 2016.
“That volume does create issues,” Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the SC Election Commission, said. “So, it can create issues and delays trying to get all the ballots out, and then it can also create issues and delays in getting those ballots back and getting them processed and counted.”
So what happens if you receive a mail-in absentee ballot, but change your mind and decide to vote in person?
If you want to vote in person on election day, you have to return your absentee ballot to the voter registration office before being authorized to vote at your polling place.
It’s important to remember that you can’t show up to your polling place on election day and request a ballot.
The Decision 2020 page on wistv.com has the voting information that all South Carolina residents need to know, including ways to track your ballot, and in-person absentee voting locations and hours.
Remember, this Saturday, Oct. 24 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. In-person absentee voting is underway but ends November 2.
