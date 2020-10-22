First Alert Forecast: More warm weather and a few showers for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ll see more warm weather ahead along with a few showers for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly/mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog overnight. A stray shower is not out of the question early Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a slight chance of a shower (20% chance). Highs will be warm, reaching the lower 80s.
· A weak cold front approaches the area Saturday into Sunday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances (30-40%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
· We’ll see highs in the upper 70s Monday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.
· Much cooler weather moves in by Halloween. Highs will be in the 60s.
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. We also can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle early (10-20% chance). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
On Friday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as a persistent onshore flow continues . An isolated sprinkle or shower could develop with an easterly wind. Rain chances are around 10-20%. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
A weak cold front will approach the area Saturday into Sunday, We’re not expecting much rain from it. At this time, rain chances are around 30-40% for the weekend. An isolated storm is not out of the question. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.
On Monday, highs will cool into the upper 70s. Then, highs will rebound into the lower 80s by Tuesday.
Much cooler weather moves in late next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s Halloween afternoon.
We’re watching the tropics. Hurricane Epsilon continues to spin over the Atlantic Ocean. It will track closer to Bermuda over the next few days and cause problems there. However, we’ll also see a few problems along our immediate coast because of persistent swell from Epsilon, meaning we’ll have a heightened threat of rip currents at the beach for the next few days.
Also, we’re tracking an area of low pressure near Cuba that has a low chance of development.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Stray Shower Early (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (20-30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30-40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
