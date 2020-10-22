Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors. Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted, repeatedly, that it’s learned its lesson and is no longer a conduit for misinformation, voter suppression and election disruption. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)