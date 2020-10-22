Driver dies after car collides with tractor-trailer in Calhoun County

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 5:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was disabled in the road in Calhoun County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Longstreet Road near S.C. Highway 6.

The driver of a 2000 Ford Mustang was headed north on Longstreet Road when the vehicle crashed into the back of a disabled tractor-trailer.

Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The tractor-trailer was not occupied.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

