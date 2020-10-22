Driver dies after car collides with tractor-trailer in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was disabled in the road in Calhoun County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Longstreet Road near S.C. Highway 6.
The driver of a 2000 Ford Mustang was headed north on Longstreet Road when the vehicle crashed into the back of a disabled tractor-trailer.
Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The tractor-trailer was not occupied.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
