Deputies continue search for man who robbed, attacked 2 Newberry homeowners

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing to search for the suspect in a violent home invasion.
Deputies are searching for 53-year-old Tracy Glenn Parsons, who they say assaulted two homeowners using a pistol, tied them up, and stole their car on Monday. A short time later, a South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle saw the vehicle and tried to stop Parsons. Deputies said he fled for a short distance before getting out of his car and ran away on foot.
“I want to catch him, but I actually hope he’s gone so it will settle people down,” Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said. “It’s quite unsettling to know you’ve got someone with that mentality roaming around.”
Foster said Parsons broke into a home on Dennis Dairy Lane, which is about 10 miles from the Silverstreet area of Newberry County at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials said Parsons assaulted the male homeowner with a pistol in the front yard and tied him up, before entering the home, and assaulting the female homeowner and tying her up as well.
“She had two dollars in cash, so he got upset that there wasn’t more money than that,” Sheriff Foster said.
Foster said he took the two dollars and the car before heading to a convenience store, where officials were able to pull surveillance footage.
Deputies and the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the vehicle shortly after, which ended in a foot chase. Deputies reported that Parsons ran into a soybean field on Monday, and was able to escape the officers.
“We tracked him a good bit of the night and lost the track somewhere near the Saluda River near the green acres section,” Foster said.
Deputies attempted to catch him using K9s and helicopters, but Foster stressed that Parsons has experience hiding in the woods.
“We cannot guarantee that he’s gone,” Foster said. “He has some survivalist mentality. In times when he was wanted before, he lived in the woods for a number of days. His attitude is kind of the mythological Ernest T. Bass that he’s kind of wild and runs and hides although Ernest T. Bass was comical and this guy is dangerous.”
It’s something that’s left many residents feeling unsettled.
“I was real shocked,” Alisa Peeples, a Silver Springs resident, said. “This community is very calm, cool, quiet, and laid back. People are very nice.”
Parsons has a long history of larceny and burglary dating back to 2003. He is currently wanted for charges in Laurens County, Whitmire, and Parole, Probation, and Pardon Services.
Foster said Parsons is not from the area and he didn’t have any connection to the homeowners that he assaulted. Parsons is facing charges for first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of using a weapon in a crime, and a count of auto theft from the home invasion.
Foster said that Parsons should be considered armed and dangerous, and deputies remain hard at work trying to find him. Someone reported a sighting of Parsons in the Silverstreet area in the same location he initially ran from deputies. Deputies searched the area for a few hours but cleared the area at 4 p.m.
If you see Parsons, deputies ask that you call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
