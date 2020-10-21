WATCH LIVE: Body of SC sergeant killed in line of duty is escorted to funeral home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Conley Jumper died Tuesday during a traffic stop and crash on Interstate 85 in Greenville County.

His body will be taken from the hospital to the funeral home Wednesday morning.

Jumper is survived by his wife, Sara, and daughter, Cat.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis got emotional during a news conference Tuesday while he spoke about the family Jumper left behind, which also includes a mother, father, sister and in-laws.

“The entire agency is mourning the passing of a beloved friend,” Lewis said. “Everybody loved Jumper. He was a man of integrity and passion. When I say passion, I mean the man was a dedicated law man. He was truly larger than life, literally and figuratively. At 6-foot-4, he was a gently giant who always wore a contagious smile.”

Lewis announced that he posthumously promoted Jumper from Master Deputy to Sergeant.

Jumper served at the sheriff’s office for almost 28 years, Lewis said, spending his last years on the interdiction team, receiving multiple distinguished service awards and the prestigious Russ Sorrow Award.

Lewis said Jumper always strived to be the best deputy he could be, acquiring many certifications.

“He was a tireless worker and loving friend,” Lewis said. He will be missed dearly."

