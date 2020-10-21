UofSC to expand saliva-based COVID-19 testing to colleges, universities across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is expanding its rapid saliva-based COVID-19 testing to other colleges and universities across the state.
“We look forward to expanding our program to help other institutions throughout our state. As South Carolina’s flagship research university, we are dedicated to serving all South Carolinians. Community service is part of our mission. This expansion will allow us to do this in a meaningful and timely way,” said College of Pharmacy Dean Stephen J. Cutler.
Under the grant, which was funded through the CARES Act allocation and the state’s COVID-19 Response Reserve Account, UofSC will receive nearly $5.3 million to expand testing capabilities, reduce testing result turnaround times, and increase testing capacity to meet the needs of other state universities.
The initiative is funded by a $16.7 million grant from the State of South Carolina.
UofSC will work with Clemson University, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and The Medical University of South Carolina as part of the initiative.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.