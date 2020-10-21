Richland Co. Council weighing options after judge rules $1M settlement with ex-adminstator settlement invalid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is weighing their options after a judge ruled their nearly $1 million settlement with former county administrator Gerald Seals as invalid.
Seals was fired in April 2018 following allegations of sleeping on the job, not consulting council on big issues, and rapid turnover of staff.
Seals claimed his firing was retaliation for bringing up allegations of ethical issues surrounding some council members.
This week, the Richland County Council meeting lasted for more than three hours and was heated at times.
The council spoke with their attorney Larry Smith in executive session after Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled their settlement with Seals violated the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.
“The order, however, did not say that the court found that there was any issue related to the amount that had been agreed to or anything like that. It was strictly based on infractions of FOIA,” said Smith.
Joe McCulloch represented William Coggins, the Richland County resident who sued the county for the FOIA infractions, after the settlement was announced.
“The court, I think, based its determination to invalidate the vote on the simple fact the public was not notified as the law requires of this kind of a substantial action by its elected representatives,” said McCulloch.
This week, the county council authorized their legal team to ask Judge Newman to reconsider the decision.
“I move that we instruct our legal team, as it pertains specifically to the litigation in the Coggins lawsuit, to file the appropriate motion for reconsideration,” said a councilmember.
As for Seals, the court’s ruling does not require him to return his settlement.
“He does not have to do so voluntarily. It falls, frankly and only, to county council to determine what course of action they will now pursue,” explained McCulloch.
The Richland County Council also voted to have their legal team enter discussions with former administrator Seals to try to come to a possible solution regarding the settlement.
After that, the council plans to reevaluate that situation at their next meeting.
