Community members hold vigil for gun violence victims, call for new approach from law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community members gathered at Reid Chapel AME in Columbia on Wednesday for a drive-in vigil to honor victims of gun violence.
MORE Justice, which stands for Midlands Organized Response for Equity and Justice, organized the vigil in response to the number of shootings in Richland County.
The leaders stressed that on September 13 there were five shootings in just one day in Richland County, and the focus of the vigil was to pray for those taken last year by gun violence and to call out to law enforcement to bring greater trust to communities to stop it from happening.
Empty chairs sat on each side of the podium as a stark reminder of all the lives lost to gun violence last year in Columbia.
“We need to do something different to address such a serious problem,” Rev. Adam L. China of Adams Northeast AME said. “Our community needs a new approach.”
Clergy who spoke during Wednesday’s vigil said the answer is a program called “Group Violence Intervention.” They said it’s a program that would build greater trust between law enforcement and the community through relationship building between police, the community, and those impacted by gun violence.
“GVI is proactive and works to prevent gun violence before it happens,” China said. “We cannot afford to be reactive when lives are at stake.”
One of the lives lost this year is 7-year-old Knowledge Sims. Sims' aunt, Fhallon Brooks, spoke during the vigil, recounting her sister’s experience losing her son.
“When looking at your kids, and knowing that your child has a hole in their heart and a hole in their chest from a bullet that was not even supposed to be for him,” Brooks said. “Who was it supposed to be for? Why did it happen?”
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said they are still searching for who is responsible.
“There are folks who know who did that,” Holbrook said. “We have reward money on the table, but really we appeal to folks' emotions; I mean this is a 7-year-old.”
Holbrook said violent crime in the city limits is down 12% in the city so far this year. They’ve had a total of 18 murders, with 16 involving a firearm, as well as 44 non-fatal shootings. Holbrook said they have two unsolved homicides out of the 18 with one of those being the killing of Sims.
“But perception is reality, we still have violent crime that affects some of our marginalized communities disproportionately,” Holbrook said.
He said they are working to reduce gun violence in the area and promote greater community trust.
“One of the things that we have learned very much in these last few difficult months is that we’ve got to listen more than we talk and I think we are doing a better job at that,” Holbrook said.
MORE Justice leaders say they met with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin as well as Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook about Gun Violence Intervention earlier this year. They hope that it will be implemented.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.