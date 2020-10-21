Police: Over $15K in damages done by suspects at country club in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a burglary and acts of vandalism at the Golden Hills Golf & Country Club.
Officials said the incident happened on October 5. Suspects broke into several buildings on the property and damaged golf carts, drink carts, and a John Deere Gator. In all, authorities said about $15,000 in damage was reported following the incident.
Police did not release a description of suspects who may have been involved.
If you have any information about what may have happened or who was involved, please contact Sergeant Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1504.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.