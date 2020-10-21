Man charged with kidnapping, assault of woman in UofSC student housing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges in the assault of a woman in her bedroom in University of South Carolina student housing.
George Sophocleous, 22, faces charges of kidnapping and assault and battery first degree.
The university shared the news in a crime bulletin. According to that bulletin, Sophocleous went into the victim’s bedroom at Park Place Student Housing sometime after 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
He’s accused of removing some of the victim’s clothes, physically assaulting her and holding her against her will.
Sophocleous is currently in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $150,000 surety bond, court records show.
The university posted the crime bulletin in case anyone else has been victimized by Sophocleous. Those with any information about such additional crimes should call the UofSC Police Department at 803‐777‐4215, or text the RAVE Guardian Safety App.
