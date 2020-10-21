First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more warm weather along with a slight chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have more warm weather in your forecast. We’re also tracking a slight chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog overnight. A stray shower is not out of the question. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
· We’ll see more warm weather through the week with high temperatures in the low 80s for most of the Midlands.
· Slight chance of a shower or two Thursday and Friday with an onshore flow (20% chance).
· A weak cold front approaches the area into Saturday into Sunday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances (20-30%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
· We’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies early next week.
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Some patchy fog is possible. We also can’t rule out a stray shower early (10-20% chance). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
We will continue to see an onshore flow here in the Palmetto State over the next couple days, keeping the clouds around and a small chance of a sprinkle or shower here and there.
On Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated sprinkle or shower could develop with an easterly onshore flow. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Our weather won’t change much moving through your Friday. In fact, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a low rain chance for now. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A weak cold front will approach the area Saturday into Sunday, We’re not expecting much rain from it. At this time, rain chances are around 20-30% for the weekend. An isolated storm is not out of the question. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Much cooler weather moves in late next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 by Halloween afternoon.
We’re also watching the tropics. Hurricane Epsilon continues to spin over the Atlantic Ocean. It will track closer to Bermuda over the next few days and cause problems there. However, we’ll also see a few problems along our immediate coast because of persistent swell from Epsilon, meaning we’ll have a heightened threat of rip currents at the beach for the next few days.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Stray Shower (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs near 80.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.