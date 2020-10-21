First Alert Forecast: More like summer than fall temps and humidity this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The warmth continues, as does the humidity and small chances of showers.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect some patchy fog this morning as you make your way out to work or school.
· We’ll see more warm weather through the week with high temperatures in the low 80s for most of the Midlands.
· Slight chance of a shower or two today through Saturday with an onshore flow (20% chance).
· A weak cold front approaches the area into Saturday into Sunday, giving way to slightly higher rain chances (40%). Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· We’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies early next week.
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
Warm temperatures continue throughout the day with some patchy fog this morning. Expect highs in the low 80s. There is enough warm and moist air to warrant a 20% chance of some afternoon showers today.
Not much changes Friday and Saturday. Expect some patchy fog in the morning and a 20% chance of showers by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
A cold front starts to push into the Midlands Saturday night into Sunday. This increases our chances of rain to 40% for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
A weak high pressure system builds over the region Monday and lowers our chances of rain to 20%. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
We look to stay warm next week with some mid 80s possible. Our next cool-down looks to be around Friday of next week as we dip down into the mid 70s.
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Few PM Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs near 83.
