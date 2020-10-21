DHEC offers tips to safely celebrate Halloween in S.C. amidst COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has tips for residents to celebrate Halloween while avoiding the scare of being exposed to or spreading COVID-19.
Officials with DHEC recommend outdoor, no-contact events that are low-risk for disease transmission.
Drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy can be safe alternatives for celebrating, according to DHEC.
“This isn’t the year for traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer. “COVID-19 continues to have a high prevalence across our state, and many traditional Halloween activities unfortunately are high-risk activities since they include close person-to-person contact and interaction with people outside of your household.”
As always DHEC recommends residents wear a mask and maintain social distance while in public.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.