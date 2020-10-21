Deputies in Lexington seek suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four suspects wanted for breaking into vehicles.
Officials said the suspects were going through cars at 13 Rocky Meadows and Hounds Run addresses in the middle of the night last week.
Investigators noted that at least one gun was stolen.
If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
