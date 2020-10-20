85-year-old man with dementia found safe, but dehydrated in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies looking for a missing man with early onset dementia in Lexington County said the man was found safe.
James Jordan, 85, was last seen by his caretaker around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officials shared his information Tuesday morning.
Deputies say he lives in the town of North -- which is mostly in Orangeburg County but also has addresses in far-southern Lexington County (south of Swansea).
Jordan was found safe near his home, deputies said.
He needs medication attention because he is dehydrated, officials said, but otherwise Jordan appears to be OK.
