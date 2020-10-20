Wynonna Judd among artists slated to perform at Columbia Speedway in Cola Concerts series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Country music legend Wynonna Judd and Grammy Award winners Ranky Tank will be among the acts set to perform in the Cola Concerts at Historic Columbia Speedway.
The series kicks off on November 14 at 8 p.m. with rock duo Shovels and Rope.
On November 20, the retro-soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will take the stage at 8 p.m. The group has performed on several television shows including “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” among others.
The Allman Betts Band is scheduled to perform on November 21. Devon Allman and Duane Betts released their debut album in 2019. More recently, the band released their latest work on August 28.
On November 22, the Charleston-based group Ranky Tanky will perform at 6 p.m. The quintet won the Grammy Award for “Best Regional Roots Music Album” for their latest release titled “Good Times.”
The series ends on December 10 with Wynonna Judd. The country music superstar has won more than 60 awards and has numerous singles making the Billboard chart including No. 1 hits like “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Why Not Me.”
Tickets will go on sale on October 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets will also be available on the night of the show at the game, subject to availability. Guests will be required to buy every seat in their “cove” for the concert.
You can buy tickets starting Friday by visiting this link.
