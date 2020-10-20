SC family is working to get COVID-19 removed from their mother’s death certificate

Ten days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, Hooke says her mother tested negative for the virus and received two additional negative COVID-19 tests after being moved to PruittHealth-Ridgeway. Nearly two weeks later, she says her mom had a seizure and died in the ambulance on the way to Providence Health-Northeast. “I immediately told them my mother was an organ donor, and they said that because of COVID, our mother would not be able to donate her organs,” said Hooke. “We were both in shock. I said she doesn’t have COVID. Other than the dementia, she was healthy as a horse,” she explained. “Her heart could have saved someone; her lungs could have saved someone.”