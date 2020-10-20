RECAP: Wilson and Boroughs face-off in debate for SC’s Second District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday night the first and only debate between the candidates vying for the second district of South Carolina took place.
Incumbent Republican Congressman Joe Wilson has held the seat that covers represents Lexington, Aiken, Barnwell, and parts of Columbia since 2001.
Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs is a former Department of Justice Attorney who has raised record amounts of money to challenge the incumbent.
The debate centered around American society, strength, and prosperity, and the challenges that continue to grip families across the district and nation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Back in January or February, we had leaders that did not yet recognize or admit that this was a problem,” Boroughs said. “But look, we cannot stay shut down forever, this virus is still going to be with us awhile while we get a vaccine made, so what we need to do now is to have widespread rapid testing.”
“I’ve signed a discharge letter that would provide for the paycheck protection program to be expanded and extended but sadly Ms. Pelosi is playing politics by coming up with all of the extraneous issues that they do, and it’s really sad,” Congressman Wilson said.
When it comes to national security, Boroughs stressed the need to confront China.
“We need trade deals that have teeth, that our allies are willing to go with us to confront China,” Boroughs said.
Republican Congressman Joe Wilson says they are doing just that.
“Last week was a remarkable week, and a great achievement by president trump and that is the alliance of Japan, Australia, and India—it’s called the quad,” Wilson said.
On the topic of immigration, the candidates diverged.
“Complete the wall,” Wilson said. “By completing the wall, I appreciate the president’s determination and now there’s actually a level of cooperation with Mexico as he said there would be.”
“I’m more interested in an efficacy and solutions that work, than in wasting billions of dollars on taxpayer money on a political statement,” Boroughs said.
Both candidates stressed the importance and commitment to increasing broadband capabilities across the state and the importance of improving South Carolina’s road infrastructure.
Both candidates stressed that they are the right candidate for the job.
“I want to continue working for jobs, for a strong national security, to stop rioting in our country- the American families are not safe, to work for veterans, and again I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Wilson said.
“I am aware of what my community that raised me has given me, I am aware of the opportunities that I have had that so many in this district don’t have, and I’m aware of my obligations to it,” Boroughs said. “If you want someone who will stay up all night to find a solution, if you want someone who will spend 18 hours on a day on the phone to get you what you need, even though you are just one person, then vote for me.”
Students who asked tonight’s questions say they feel like tonight helped them, and those across the district learn more about what each candidate hopes t bring to the table.
“I hope that people have a better understanding of each candidate’s platforms and what they stand for so they can make a more informed decision when casting their vote,” Hannah Smith, a senior at River Bluff High School, said.
You can watch the full debate below:
