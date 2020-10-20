New budget airline coming to Columbia Metropolitan Airport in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A low-cost airline will begin offering flights to Florida from Columbia in December, the airport announced Tuesday.
Silver Airways will begin service out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The airline will have flights to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. One-way fares can be as low as $49, airport officials said.
At first, Silver Airways will offer flights to those three Florida cities twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.
“Silver Airways is a great low-cost carrier and we’re very pleased to welcome them to CAE and the capital city,” said Mike Gula, CAE’s executive director. “As we all work to recover from this devastating year, this airline addition supports our focus on moving forward no matter what. We will remain the strong, regional airport that we are, while getting our travelers there and back, safely and with ease.”
For more information, visit www.flycae.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.