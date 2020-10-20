Man killed, another injured in shooting in northwest Columbia

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sandalewood Court looked quiet and peaceful, though the deadly shooting happened just hours earlier. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 20, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 11:13 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood in northwest Columbia near Broad River.

It happened shortly after midnight Tuesday on Sandalewood Court, officers confirmed. That’s east of Interstate 26 near the Broad River Road exit.

Officials believe the shooting happened outside in that area.

One man died in the shooting.

A second man was also hurt but is expected to be OK, officers said.

Investigators are talking with possible witnesses in the area.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

