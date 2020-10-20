Man killed, another injured in shooting in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood in northwest Columbia near Broad River.
It happened shortly after midnight Tuesday on Sandalewood Court, officers confirmed. That’s east of Interstate 26 near the Broad River Road exit.
Officials believe the shooting happened outside in that area.
One man died in the shooting.
A second man was also hurt but is expected to be OK, officers said.
Investigators are talking with possible witnesses in the area.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
